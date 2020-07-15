All apartments in Shawnee
326 1/2 N. Philadelphia Avenue

326 1/2 N Philadelphia Ave · (405) 286-9329
Location

326 1/2 N Philadelphia Ave, Shawnee, OK 74801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 1/2 N. Philadelphia Avenue · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cozy 2-Bedroom House - This cozy, newly remodeled single-family home has two bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a dining room. The house has a full bathroom upstairs and a powder room downstairs. It recently received a complete makeover, and the house now has a new roof, new, energy-efficient windows, and a high-efficiency heat and air system. The home boasts new farmhouse-styled tile downstairs and refinished, original hardwood floors upstairs. Small back yard. Washer/dryer hookups.

(RLNE4676006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

