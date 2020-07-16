All apartments in Rogers County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2801 Lariat Lane

2801 Lariat Ln · (800) 314-4490
Location

2801 Lariat Ln, Rogers County, OK 74017

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2801 Lariat Lane · Avail. Aug 15

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
2801 Lariat Lane Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Home on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in Claremore - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view August 14th!

3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a great cul-de-sac, tucked back in the Saddleback community, minutes from the hustle and bustle of Claremore.The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or just hanging around home on the weekends.
The backyard is fenced and includes a covered patio for you to enjoy the outdoors.

The Saddleback community is located off E 470 Rd and N Industrial Blvd, minutes from historic Route 66. It is also located under a 30-minute commute to the Tulsa metro area.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5047713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Lariat Lane have any available units?
2801 Lariat Lane has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2801 Lariat Lane have?
Some of 2801 Lariat Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Lariat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Lariat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Lariat Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Lariat Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Lariat Lane offer parking?
No, 2801 Lariat Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Lariat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Lariat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Lariat Lane have a pool?
No, 2801 Lariat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Lariat Lane have accessible units?
No, 2801 Lariat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Lariat Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Lariat Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Lariat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Lariat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
