w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range

2801 Lariat Lane Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Home on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in Claremore - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view August 14th!



3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a great cul-de-sac, tucked back in the Saddleback community, minutes from the hustle and bustle of Claremore.The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or just hanging around home on the weekends.

The backyard is fenced and includes a covered patio for you to enjoy the outdoors.



The Saddleback community is located off E 470 Rd and N Industrial Blvd, minutes from historic Route 66. It is also located under a 30-minute commute to the Tulsa metro area.



