3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:14 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Purcell, OK
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
811 Monarch Way
811 Monarch Way, Purcell, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1209 sqft
This home is a beautiful 1209 sq ft home featuring three bedrooms / two baths, spacious open floor plan, laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, privacy fence, and a covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
628 Lincoln
628 W Lincoln St, Purcell, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
NO PETS - THIS PROPERTY IS A DUPLEX - Central Heat/Air - Fenced Yard - Single Car Detached Garage - around 1,500 Sq Ft
Results within 5 miles of Purcell
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4216 Osprey Drive
4216 Osprey Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great Home just a couple miles from Campus with a neighborhood park! Easy Access to all areas of Norman -- 3 Bed/2 Bath -- Availability Immediately. Small Pets are negotiable with Pet Deposit. Call for details or a showing!
Results within 10 miles of Purcell
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
3 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Franklin Drive
1608 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1226 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Location!! Location!! Location!! If close to University of Oklahoma, Highway 9 and an updated home are on your list then take a look at this one.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2014 Allenhurst St.
2014 Allenhurst Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1037 sqft
2014 Allenhurst St. Available 08/01/20 NORMAN HOME FOR LEASE - Available August 1st! You dont want to miss this adorable home for lease in Norman. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, 1037 square feet. Good sized backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
816 Willow Lane
816 Willow Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom home near OU! - Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Norman! This home features wood and tile floors through out and has a beautiful backyard with a large deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 Charleston Ct
1226 Charleston Court, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
Completely remodel charming 3 bed 1 bath home - This adorable 3 bed 1 bath home has been completely renovated. Call the office with any question (405)801-2293.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Rosedale Dr
620 Rosedale Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1858 sqft
Lovely Home with Two Living Areas in Norman! - Charming home near campus! This three bedroom home features hardwood floors in some room, two bathrooms, and TWO living areas! Kitchen also has fridge, stove and double oven.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1603 Briarcreek Ave.
1603 Briarcreek, Norman, OK
1603 Briarcreek Ave. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home just 1.5 miles from OU!! - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home with a two car garage located just 1.5 miles from The University of Oklahoma.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2167 Houston Avenue
2167 Houston Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
2167 Houston Avenue Available 07/15/20 Very nice townhome with 2 Master suites and a study or a 3rd bdrm. 3 Baths. Close to OU. 2 car garage. Available MId-July.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Creekside Drive
1821 Creekside Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1704 sqft
Norman , Near Campus !!! - Owner requires renters insurance. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4864146)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Sumac
1601 Sumac Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
1601 Sumac Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom home very close to the OU campus - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is only about 1.5 miles from OU. It has a large backyard and 2 car garage. (RLNE4792890)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1108 West Apache St
1108 West Apache Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
1108 West Apache St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home near Campus! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from OU's campus! This charming house has wood floors in the living room, a huge master bedroom, and a large backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1322 Dustin Dr
1322 Dustin Drive, Norman, OK
1322 Dustin Dr Available 07/01/20 Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home very close OU - This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large kitchen with all of the appliances, a 2 car garage and a big back yard. It is only about a mile from the OU campus.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
421 S. Flood Ave
421 South Flood Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1592 sqft
Unique Campus Property for Lease! - Great location and beautiful yard! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is directly across the street from Lions Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1625 Franklin Dr
1625 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1223 sqft
- (RLNE3935405)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunrise Street
1612 Sunrise Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1219 sqft
1612 Sunrise Street Available 07/08/20 Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Convenient location. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. - Nice three bedroom two bath home with 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1722 Wilshire Avenue
1722 Wilshire Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1569 sqft
South-Central Norman! Avail NOW! - Corner lot! Bamboo flooring! A dog is potentially negotiable based on applicant qualifications and additional $300 per pet deposit. No cats please. Monroe, Alcott, Norman High Schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
628 W. Comanche Street
628 West Comanche Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1620 Peach Tree Ln
1620 Peach Tree Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1643 sqft
1620 Peach Tree Ln - A 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home with approximately 1,643 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Vine Street
1515 Vine Street, Norman, OK
We can show this property either by Face Time or can meet you on site. A beautiful home on a large corner lot. Very spacious at 2157 sq. ft. with lots of storage.