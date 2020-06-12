/
3 bedroom apartments
176 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Del City, OK
4217 Spiva Dr
4217 Spiva Drive, Del City, OK
Rare 4 Bedroom - Near Tinker! - 4 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms New flooring throughout refreshed kitchen- painted cabinets pantry dishwasher new gas range laundry room huge living area lots of ceiling fans central heat & air patio fenced yard No Pets
3801 Mallard Drive
3801 Mallard Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath, Fenced backyard. - Spacious 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath. Kitchen comes with stove, Dining area. Inside utility with pantry. Large master bedroom. Ch/a, fenced backyard with storage shed. Mid-Del Schools. Must see! (RLNE2909903)
1712 HANNA DRIVE
1712 Hanna Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Close to Tinker - Mid-Del Schools - 3 Bed - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition.
4729 Southeast 24th Street
4729 Southeast 24th Street, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
DEL CITY SCHOOLS Charming little home in Del City School district. Nice size kitchen and bedrooms. Converted garage has a loft and washer/dryer hook ups. Back yard has a chain link fence and a storage area. Wall heat and window ac.
817 Briarlane Rd
817 Briarlane Road, Del City, OK
This 1209 square foot brick house has 3-4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths with easy access to I-40 & I-35.
3501 Simmons
3501 Simmons Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Stove, new Dishwasher, utility room, 1/2 bath downstairs, Bonus room.. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Big fenced yard with storage shed. Mid-Del Schools.
401 Spring Creek Road
401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1437 sqft
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300 Move in by May 19th to save $200 Move in by May 26th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.
3024 Overland Dr
3024 Overland Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$595
1958 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN DEL CITY! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.
Results within 1 mile of Del City
Oakcliff
3121 SE 56th St
3121 Southeast 56th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1207 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Close to Tinker - New kitchen - cabinets, counters, flooring Fireplace 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Good closet space New flooring through out the house 2 car garage patio storage building close to Tinker NO Pets! (RLNE5835195)
Oakwood
3717 SE 48th Pl
3717 Southeast 48th Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1396 sqft
3 bd, 1.5 baths,2 car garage - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, kitchen w/large dining area, ch/a, inside utility room, 2 car garage, and fenced yard. Comes with stove and dishwasher. Mid-Del Schools! Must see! (RLNE3559760)
Oakcliff
5312 Creekwood Ter
5312 Creekwood Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$815
937 sqft
Welcome home to 5312 Creekwood Terrace! Come see this 3bedroom/1bath home which includes easy to maintain vinyl plank wood flooring in main living areas and carpeted bedrooms! Kitchen has a decorative tile backsplash and comes with a gas stove and
Ranchets
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.
Parkview
5328 Republic Drive
5328 Republic Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1706 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-3ba-3ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Parkview
4328 S.E. 46th Street, Apt # 105
4328 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$625
940 sqft
Remodeled unit with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
Del Mar Laning
427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107
427 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1085 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 3 tone paint, washer dryer hook ups, walk in closets, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, wood floors and private patio or deck $800/mo 405-204-4515
4220 Southeast 46th Street
4220 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1032 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT THROUGH January 1st!! This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large kitchen/dining area, central heat and air, and a laundry room inside, plus NEW PAINT! In the back yard, it has an in-ground storm shelter, a
Results within 5 miles of Del City
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1504 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Downtown Oklahoma City
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,268
1433 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1317 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
