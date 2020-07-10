/
apartments with washer dryer
109 Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104
1110 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1444 sqft
Pool View Direct Parking Access Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5818 N. Penn Ave #110
5818 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
1184 sqft
5818 N. Penn Ave #110 Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Great Area Close to Penn Square Mall - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
FBIR
2624 NW 62nd Street - 1
2624 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Luxury duplex, beautifully remodeled, will make a wonderful home. Open kitchen leads to a quaint patio that is very private. Kitchen comes with a side-by-side refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
Britton
729 Northwest 88th Street
729 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 4 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring central heat and air, new wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral/modern paint colors, ceiling fans, and a fenced in yard. There are hookups for a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
6109 North Brookline Avenue
6109 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
834 sqft
The amazing Tara Condominium are a hidden gem. Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue. Easy access to NW Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway that can take you anywhere in the city.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
78 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$856
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1240 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$869
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1429 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1114 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
55 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
