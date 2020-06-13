Apartment List
193 Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK with balcony

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1501 Camden Way
1501 Camden Way, Nichols Hills, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3903 sqft
Minimum 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible for paying ALL utilities. Pet deposit fee and a security deposit of $8,000 due upon signing lease.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1110 Park Manor Street
1110 Park Manor Drive, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1574 sqft
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Nichols Hills - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104
1110 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1444 sqft
Pool View Direct Parking Access Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity.
Verified

Last updated June 12
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6001 N. Brookline Ave
6001 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Since undergoing an extensive multi-million dollar renovation, Mid Town Apartments has become the place to live in midtown Oklahoma City.

Last updated June 13
FBIR
1 Unit Available
2602 NW 62nd Street
2602 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

Last updated June 13
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.

Last updated June 13
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
1502 Duffner
1502 Duffner Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Taken back to studs. All new wood floors, carpet, tile, granite, light fixtures, New Heat and Air, sod in back yard.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18
6101 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
834 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Condo at Tara Condos NW 61st and N May Ave - The amazing upstairs Tara Condo is a hidden gem. Located in NW Oklahoma City, and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue.

Last updated June 12
Meadowbrook Acres
1 Unit Available
1157 NW 57th Street
1157 Northwest 57th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage Close to Classen Curve and Western Ave District - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2025 Sheffield Road
2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May. Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors.

Last updated June 12
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
7904 Lakehurst Dr
7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2250 sqft
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
2612 Huntleigh Drive
2612 Huntleigh Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1262 sqft
Delightful home for lease. That would be a joy to en-dwell! Cute facade with nice inviting front porch. Three bedrooms, laundry room & nice yard. Stylish updating & Newly remodelled bathroom.

Last updated April 10
North Highland
1 Unit Available
336 NW 80 Corner
336 Northwest 80th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1384 sqft
If location is important to you so that you spend more time at home and less time getting to your final destination whether it is work or going out to socialize, then this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom is ideal.

Last updated April 4
North Highland
1 Unit Available
237 NW 82nd St
237 Northwest 82nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN NW OKC !! - This 3 bedroom, 1.
Verified

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$780
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Oklahoma City
77 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$933
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downtown Oklahoma City
12 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,030
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Nichols Hills, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nichols Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

