21305 E Scott Lane

Cabin with 5 Acres in Luther - Fall in love with this cozy cabin nestled on 5 acres in Luther, just outside of Edmond/Arcadia off the Turner Turnpike. We love the large windows throughout, wooden floors, stainless steel appliances and outdoor fireplace, making the porch a perfect spot to unwind. Two large bedrooms with substantial closet space, breakfast nook off the kitchen overlooking the backyard and mudroom with full size washer/dryer connections. Comes with refrigerator, stove/range and built in microwave. Pets are welcome with prior approval and pet deposit.



For additional information or to schedule a showing, please call or text Hometown Realty at 405.293.3193!



(RLNE5395060)