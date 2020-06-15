All apartments in Luther
Find more places like 21305 E Scott Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Luther, OK
/
21305 E Scott Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

21305 E Scott Lane

21305 E Scott Ln · (405) 293-3193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21305 E Scott Ln, Luther, OK 73054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21305 E Scott Lane · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cabin with 5 Acres in Luther - Fall in love with this cozy cabin nestled on 5 acres in Luther, just outside of Edmond/Arcadia off the Turner Turnpike. We love the large windows throughout, wooden floors, stainless steel appliances and outdoor fireplace, making the porch a perfect spot to unwind. Two large bedrooms with substantial closet space, breakfast nook off the kitchen overlooking the backyard and mudroom with full size washer/dryer connections. Comes with refrigerator, stove/range and built in microwave. Pets are welcome with prior approval and pet deposit.

For additional information or to schedule a showing, please call or text Hometown Realty at 405.293.3193!

(RLNE5395060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21305 E Scott Lane have any available units?
21305 E Scott Lane has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21305 E Scott Lane have?
Some of 21305 E Scott Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21305 E Scott Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21305 E Scott Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21305 E Scott Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21305 E Scott Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21305 E Scott Lane offer parking?
No, 21305 E Scott Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21305 E Scott Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21305 E Scott Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21305 E Scott Lane have a pool?
No, 21305 E Scott Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21305 E Scott Lane have accessible units?
No, 21305 E Scott Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21305 E Scott Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21305 E Scott Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21305 E Scott Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21305 E Scott Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21305 E Scott Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Stillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity