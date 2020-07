Amenities

Nice Mobile home on large wooded almost 1 acre lot. Extra land available. New Guthrie school nearby. Online rent payment only and payments must be online and ON TIME! 750/mo lease with 1 year minimum $ 695.00 if paid on time and online. . RV hookup and separate meter available.

