/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
38 Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
628 Robin Hill Rd
628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1140 sqft
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park! Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
850 Brook Forest Road
850 Brook Forest Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1747 sqft
Country Living in Edmond schools. Nice home on 2 acres just east of I-35. Formal living room and dining room. Den with Fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, cooktop and oven.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms * (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large group.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:30am
Contact for Availability
1011 E. Edwards St.
1011 East Edwards Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UCO Students! No need to purchase a UCO parking pass next semester! This adorable home is just steps from campus and where you'll want to be while working on your degree! The entire home has modern gray paint and beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
213 E Ayers St
213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1217 East Main Street
1217 E Main St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1235 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, oversized one car garage with a built in tornado shelter, high ceilings and ample storage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
9 North Smythe Avenue
9 North Smythe Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, updated bathroom and one car garage with additional storage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
5 North Smythe Avenue
5 North Smythe Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, updated bathroom and one car garage with additional storage.
Results within 10 miles of Guthrie
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$856
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1240 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$869
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1429 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
N.W. Oklahoma County
Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1259 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park and Collin County Community College in a convenient urban setting. Spacious townhouses with large closets, private fenced backyards, and private parking.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3316 NW 158th Terrace
3316 NW 158th Ter, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1830 sqft
Come Home and Relax! - Check out this stylish 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW OKC. Come home after a long day and relax watching nature in your backyard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
17316 White Hawk Dr.
17316 White Hawk Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1521 sqft
17316 White Hawk Dr. Available 07/24/20 Modern Design 3 Bedroom Home in Edmond Schools! Great Location! Walking Distance from Westfield Elementary - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
The Crossing
13842 Crossing Way East
13842 Crossing Way East, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
13842 Crossing Way East Available 08/01/20 Sweet Treat in The Crossing! - Located in The Crossing on Memorial between Kelly and Eastern.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Campbell South Edmond
104 E 13th St
104 East 13th Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1584 sqft
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house in Edmond. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1200.00/mo, $1200.00 security deposit.