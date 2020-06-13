/
3 bedroom apartments
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK
708 S Drexel Street
708 South Drexel Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1116 sqft
Spacious single family home on two lots; tile and carpet flooring, W/D hookups, refrigerator, microwave oven, storage building on property. Converted garage can be a 4th bedroom or 2nd living room. Security deposit is $800.00.
Belle Pointe
2716 Lillehammer Drive
2716 Lillehammer Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2716 Lillehammer Drive in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
2502 Sand Plum Drive
2502 Sand Plum Drive, Logan County, OK
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of space inside and out. Spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace to relax in front of on those chilly nights. Separate bonus room that could be used as a second living space or game room.
1205 Shannon Ln
1205 Shannon Lane, Logan County, OK
1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quite & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything
Oak Tree
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - 12426 Hidden Run Road Edmond, Ok. 73044 Hidden Oaks Addition (From Waterloo & Broadway go approx. 4 miles North to Forrest Hills.
Glendale Acres
2701 Hermoso Circle
2701 Hermoso Cir, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1884 sqft
Newly built rental property in Inspirada, within Centennial Elementary school zone! Wood floors, fireplace and large master suite with extra large walk-in closet. Come see this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and all it's features.
Steeplechase
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.
Oak Brook
208 N Grand Fork
208 North Grand Fork Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
$1500 month/ $1500 Deposit. Minimum 1 year lease
401 Falling Sky
401 Falling Sky Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1859 sqft
For sale or lease. $2000 month. Pet friendly, $750 pet deposit. No smoking. Includes lawn care. (MLS 780690 is for sale desciption). Charm and style invite you into this extremely well maintained bungalow built by McGregor.
Oak Brook
100 N Lockeport
100 North Lockeport Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1599 sqft
Wonderful find in Edmond's Oak Brook neighborhood. Built in 2009 and includes soaring ceilings in the Living room with an updated kitchen that has granite counters, walk in pantry, and lots of storage.
Faircloud
1509 Morning Star Drive
1509 Morning Star, Edmond, OK
Large home for lease in Edmond Schools. Beautiful resort style pool in backyard along with outdoor living space. Great location!! Open floor plan with 12' ceilings, heavy crown and baseboard thru-out.
850 Brook Forest Road
850 Brook Forest Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1747 sqft
Country Living in Edmond schools. Nice home on 2 acres just east of I-35. Formal living room and dining room. Den with Fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, cooktop and oven.
Kingston
1117 Richmond Drive
1117 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
Edmond Home for lease. Near Danforth and Bryant. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room and family room. Fenced backyard.
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.
2317 Heavenly Drive
2317 Heavenly Dr, Edmond, OK
2317 Heavenly Drive Available 07/20/20 Large 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in the picturesque Kingsbury Ridge addition.
Steeplechase
2316 Steeplechase Rd
2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983 Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen.
Kickingbird Estates
1901 Wren Ct
1901 Wren Court, Edmond, OK
N Edmond home for Lease - Open house MONDAY JUNE 9TH FROM 530 TO 630PM. Size-able Edmond home perfect for large family or someone needing space. Corner lot home, park-like backyard and 2 car garage with storm shelter.
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms - Everything Included! (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people
Steeplechase
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN
3400 Oak Valley
3400 Oak Valley Drive, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
North Edmond - Property Id: 253469 Nice Mobile home on large wooded almost 1 acre lot. Extra land available. Lease/purchase option available. New Guthrie school nearby.
Thomas Trails
445 Gold Fields Trail
445 Gold Fields Trail, Edmond, OK
445 Gold Fields Trail Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Edmond Schools - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Edmond Schools.
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.
Coffee Creek
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2166 sqft
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition.