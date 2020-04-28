All apartments in Guthrie
117 W Harrison Avenue
117 W Harrison Avenue

117 West Harrison Avenue · (903) 530-9049
Guthrie
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

117 West Harrison Avenue, Guthrie, OK 73044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
This spacious 1,200sqft 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment is packed with character! Unique moldings and windows throughout the space offer a glimpse into the past while maintaining all of the comforts of the present. Nestled above the Tipsy Artist, you have a direct view overlooking W. Harrison Avenue and the Pollard Theatre across the street. Even better, you can enjoy the simplicity of your rent including all utilities paid. This includes heat/air, water, trash pickup, wifi, and Direct TV. In addition to your utilities, you will also have unlimited Tipsy Artist Classes every weekend. This non-smoking apartment does come fully furnished with the exception of the artwork. Pets are accepted upon interview with Lessor.

Why settle for something ordinary when your home could quite literally be a piece of living history!

$1,500 security deposit. $1,500 monthly rent. Background and credit check will be completed through mysmartmove at the expense of the applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W Harrison Avenue have any available units?
117 W Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 W Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 117 W Harrison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 W Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 W Harrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 117 W Harrison Avenue offer parking?
No, 117 W Harrison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 117 W Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W Harrison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 W Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 W Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 W Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 W Harrison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 W Harrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 W Harrison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
