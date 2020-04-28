117 W Harrison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

This spacious 1,200sqft 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment is packed with character! Unique moldings and windows throughout the space offer a glimpse into the past while maintaining all of the comforts of the present. Nestled above the Tipsy Artist, you have a direct view overlooking W. Harrison Avenue and the Pollard Theatre across the street. Even better, you can enjoy the simplicity of your rent including all utilities paid. This includes heat/air, water, trash pickup, wifi, and Direct TV. In addition to your utilities, you will also have unlimited Tipsy Artist Classes every weekend. This non-smoking apartment does come fully furnished with the exception of the artwork. Pets are accepted upon interview with Lessor.



Why settle for something ordinary when your home could quite literally be a piece of living history!



$1,500 security deposit. $1,500 monthly rent. Background and credit check will be completed through mysmartmove at the expense of the applicant.