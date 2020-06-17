1114 1st St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful home in Elgin, located in Bridgetown Estates! This home features an open concept living area with custom cabinets and woodwork in the kitchen and a breakfast bar that opens into the dining area. It has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, a 2 car garage and privacy fence in the back yard.



Tenant responsible for: Gas-Center Point, Electric- PSO, City of Elgin water.



Schools: Elgin School District.



Pets considered with non-refundable $300 per pet fee.



***Rental rate reflects on-time rental payment***.