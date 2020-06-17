1114 1st St

Amenities
Wonderful home in Elgin, located in Bridgetown Estates! This home features an open concept living area with custom cabinets and woodwork in the kitchen and a breakfast bar that opens into the dining area. It has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, a 2 car garage and privacy fence in the back yard.
Tenant responsible for: Gas-Center Point, Electric- PSO, City of Elgin water.
Schools: Elgin School District.
Pets considered with non-refundable $300 per pet fee.
***Rental rate reflects on-time rental payment***.