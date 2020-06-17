All apartments in Elgin
1114 1st St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1114 1st St

1114 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1114 1st Street, Elgin, OK 73538

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful home in Elgin, located in Bridgetown Estates! This home features an open concept living area with custom cabinets and woodwork in the kitchen and a breakfast bar that opens into the dining area. It has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, a 2 car garage and privacy fence in the back yard.

Tenant responsible for: Gas-Center Point, Electric- PSO, City of Elgin water.

Schools: Elgin School District.

Pets considered with non-refundable $300 per pet fee.

***Rental rate reflects on-time rental payment***.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

