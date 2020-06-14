Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Del City, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Del City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.
Results within 1 mile of Del City

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ranchets
1 Unit Available
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5
401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34
409 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
740 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family $600/mo! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath 740 sq ft apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, large closets, black doors and much more! Candy 405-204-4515

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107
427 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1085 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 3 tone paint, washer dryer hook ups, walk in closets, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, wood floors and private patio or deck $800/mo 405-204-4515
Results within 5 miles of Del City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
Downtown Oklahoma City
77 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$933
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
12 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
6 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$999
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
33 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
11 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
28 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$848
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Medical Community
1 Unit Available
937 NE 20th St
937 Northeast 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1289 sqft
Move in June 13th!! - Property Id: 296660 In May/June 2020 we installed new pad and carpet in downstairs bedroom, staircase and loft bedroom; we restored original hardwood flooring in living room, bedroom and hall; and, All rooms were newly painted

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Culbertson East Highland
1 Unit Available
1735 NE 14th St.
1735 Northeast 14th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath - Just mintues from Midtown OKC this gorgeous home has been completely remodeled! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining, large kitchen with granite countertops and all your kitchen appliances! Spacious bedrooms

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mesta Park
1 Unit Available
606 NW 19th St
606 Northwest 19th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1316 sqft
Great 2-Story, 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Available Now in Mesta Park! - Great 2-Story, 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Available Now in Mesta Park! - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath is available in the coveted & historic Mesta Park Addition! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mesta Park
1 Unit Available
825 NW 17th Street A
825 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
Charming Historic Bungalow in Mesta Park - Mesta Park charming historic bungalow is on a tree-lined street surrounded by beautiful historic homes and a few duplex properties. Built in 1915, this historic duplex is classic.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3300 1/2 Post Road.
3300 1/2 S Post Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$750
4 Bed, 2 Bath, Carport - 4 bed, 2 bath, carport. Stove, window air,/vent free heat. Laminate and Hardwood floors. Storage shed. Carl Albert Schools. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE5770188)

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3300 S. Post
3300 South Post Road, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 dInng, 2 Living - 4 bed, 2 bathroom, 2 living and 2 dining areas. Large yard with a shed. Beautiful wood floors. Carl Albert Schools. (RLNE5770157)

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
518 E Indian Dr
518 East Indian Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
2 Beds, Tinker Close & Garage! - 2 beds 1 bath Gas range Refrigerator Hardwood floors Loads of storage Over sized 1 car garage Less than a mile to Tinker (RLNE5699783)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Del City, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Del City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

