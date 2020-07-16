All apartments in Del City
Find more places like 4108 Vickie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del City, OK
/
4108 Vickie Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:50 PM

4108 Vickie Drive

4108 Vickie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

4108 Vickie Drive, Del City, OK 73115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Shopping, entertainment , Dining and more! This Ranch style home comes equipped with Stove/Oven & Dishwasher, ceiling fans throughout & patio with chain link fence. Close to Del City High School & Townsend Elementary. Less than a 10 Min commute to TAFB. This Home will NOT stay vacant long. Act Fast!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing(App Available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Vickie Drive have any available units?
4108 Vickie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del City, OK.
What amenities does 4108 Vickie Drive have?
Some of 4108 Vickie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Vickie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Vickie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Vickie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Vickie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Vickie Drive offer parking?
No, 4108 Vickie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Vickie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Vickie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Vickie Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Vickie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Vickie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Vickie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Vickie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Vickie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Vickie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Vickie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St
Del City, OK 73115

Similar Pages

Del City 1 BedroomsDel City 2 Bedrooms
Del City Accessible ApartmentsDel City Apartments with Balconies
Del City Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Nichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University