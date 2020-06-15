3212 Dentwood Ter.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter. Close to Trosper Park Pavilion and I-35.



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $795.00 with a $795.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Small pets are accepted, there is a $300.00 non refundable pet fee / per pet along with $25.00 monthly pet rent / per pet.



To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!



(RLNE4652246)