Del City, OK
3212 Dentwood Ter.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 5:19 PM

3212 Dentwood Ter.

3212 Dentwood Terrace · (405) 246-9669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK 73115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3212 Dentwood Ter. · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter. Close to Trosper Park Pavilion and I-35.

Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $795.00 with a $795.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Small pets are accepted, there is a $300.00 non refundable pet fee / per pet along with $25.00 monthly pet rent / per pet.

To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!

(RLNE4652246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Dentwood Ter. have any available units?
3212 Dentwood Ter. has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3212 Dentwood Ter. have?
Some of 3212 Dentwood Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Dentwood Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Dentwood Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Dentwood Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Dentwood Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Dentwood Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Dentwood Ter. does offer parking.
Does 3212 Dentwood Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 Dentwood Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Dentwood Ter. have a pool?
No, 3212 Dentwood Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Dentwood Ter. have accessible units?
No, 3212 Dentwood Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Dentwood Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Dentwood Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Dentwood Ter. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3212 Dentwood Ter. has units with air conditioning.
