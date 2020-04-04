All apartments in Crescent
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

123 N Pecan St

123 Pecan Street · (405) 384-8320
Location

123 Pecan Street, Crescent, OK 73028

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 123 N Pecan St · Avail. now

$1,175

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in the heart of Crescent - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of Crescent! This home has room for all, with room to grow for you and your family. With a spacious living room that leads right into an open kitchen. Large master with full bathroom downstairs, and 2 rooms upstairs with another full bath upstairs. There isn't anything else this house needs besides you! Please give us a call to make this home yours at 405-787-4429

*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction.*

(RLNE5662110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 N Pecan St have any available units?
123 N Pecan St has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 123 N Pecan St currently offering any rent specials?
123 N Pecan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N Pecan St pet-friendly?
No, 123 N Pecan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crescent.
Does 123 N Pecan St offer parking?
No, 123 N Pecan St does not offer parking.
Does 123 N Pecan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 N Pecan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N Pecan St have a pool?
No, 123 N Pecan St does not have a pool.
Does 123 N Pecan St have accessible units?
No, 123 N Pecan St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N Pecan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 N Pecan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 N Pecan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 N Pecan St does not have units with air conditioning.
