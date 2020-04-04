123 N Pecan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in the heart of Crescent - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of Crescent! This home has room for all, with room to grow for you and your family. With a spacious living room that leads right into an open kitchen. Large master with full bathroom downstairs, and 2 rooms upstairs with another full bath upstairs. There isn't anything else this house needs besides you! Please give us a call to make this home yours at 405-787-4429



*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction.*



(RLNE5662110)