Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:25 AM

17410 E 43rd Pl

17410 E 43rd Pl S · (918) 376-6770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2207 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom. The open kitchen's huge island provides a fabulous workspace and eating area.Four bedrooms and three full baths on one story Private master suite features large corner shower, split vanities and two two walk-in closets. ENERGY STAR Certified home,saving up to 30 percent on heating and cooling costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17410 E 43rd Pl have any available units?
17410 E 43rd Pl has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17410 E 43rd Pl have?
Some of 17410 E 43rd Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17410 E 43rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17410 E 43rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17410 E 43rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17410 E 43rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17410 E 43rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17410 E 43rd Pl does offer parking.
Does 17410 E 43rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17410 E 43rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17410 E 43rd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 17410 E 43rd Pl has a pool.
Does 17410 E 43rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 17410 E 43rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17410 E 43rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17410 E 43rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 17410 E 43rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17410 E 43rd Pl has units with air conditioning.
