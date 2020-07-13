Apartment List
/
OK
/
bethany
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

100 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with pool

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
26 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$882
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,041
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
12 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
32 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Mayfair West
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vintage at 50th in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Northhaven
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3920 Chesterfield Place
3920 Chesterfield Place, Oklahoma City, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,299
2332 sqft
No security deposit required! Stunning home for rent. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895466)

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Summerfield
4600 HEMLOCK LANE
4600 Hemlock Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1827 sqft
Spacious townhouse in The Arbors - Come view this wonderful 1827SF townhouse in the desirable Arbors. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, new stainless steel appliances, with a fireplace downstairs and a second in the master suite.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6001 Sw 12th St.
6001 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$682
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Anatole on MacArthur, where coming home means serenity. This apartment community is the ideal live-work-play destination.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6024 NW Expressway Highway
6024 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
816 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom hideaway in the heart of NW Oklahoma City! You're going to love the large living room with cozy fireplace for the chilly Oklahoma weather. Kitchen has refrigerator and pantry. Dining space could be utilized as an office area.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12516 Stonecrest Lane
12516 Stonecrest Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2454 sqft
***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=z1HmQ5G9P6&env=production 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Piedmont Schools.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133
5900 Mosteller Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1152 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Condo In OKC - Don’t miss this 1 bed, 1.5 bath Luxury condo with panoramic view of the city from the 13th floor of the Founders Tower.

July 2020 Bethany Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bethany Rent Report. Bethany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bethany rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bethany Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bethany Rent Report. Bethany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bethany rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bethany rents increased slightly over the past month

Bethany rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bethany stand at $688 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Bethany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Bethany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bethany has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bethany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bethany's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bethany remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bethany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bethany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethany 3 BedroomsBethany Apartments under $600Bethany Apartments under $700
    Bethany Apartments under $800Bethany Apartments with BalconyBethany Apartments with GarageBethany Apartments with GymBethany Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethany Apartments with Parking
    Bethany Apartments with PoolBethany Apartments with Washer-DryerBethany Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethany Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OK
    Del City, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
    Stillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Southern Nazarene UniversityMid-America Christian University
    Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Central Oklahoma
    Oklahoma Christian University