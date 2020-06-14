Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethany renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5202 Oakwood Villas Court
5202 Oakwood Villas Ct, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
5202 Oakwood Villas Court Available 06/15/20 Brand new and ready for move in! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Bethany! - (RLNE5858383)
Results within 1 mile of Bethany

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7408 Northwest 6th Street
7408 Northwest 6th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely home in NW OKC! Very cozy house completely renovated with fresh paint, new floors, kitchen, bathroom, etc. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, fenced yard, and an attached 2 car garage. Do not disturb residents.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
10/18 Neighborhood Watch
1 Unit Available
8217 Golden Oaks Road
8217 Golden Oaks Road, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3494 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a gorgeous treed lot walking distance to the lake! This home has tons of character and updates.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7410 NW 10th Street-1a
7410 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes 3bed, 2 bath 1100 sq ft, call 719-223-4830 Granite

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7402 NW 10th Street-1a
7402 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartment Homes Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes 1 bed, 1 bath 750 sq ft call 719-223-4830 Granite
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Council Heights
19 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$630
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Fox Run
25 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18
6101 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
834 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Condo at Tara Condos NW 61st and N May Ave - The amazing upstairs Tara Condo is a hidden gem. Located in NW Oklahoma City, and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pennville
1 Unit Available
2301 NW 20th Duplex A
2301 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
872 sqft
2301 NW 20th Duplex A Available 07/01/20 **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! - **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! Marketing DescriptionThis charming, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pennville
1 Unit Available
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B
2101 North Youngs Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2101 N.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11420 NW 7th Ter
11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1554 sqft
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Shepherd Historic District
1 Unit Available
2315 NW 26th Street
2315 Northwest 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1329 sqft
Charming Historic Home Available Now in the coveted Shepard Historic District!!! - Historic charm at it's finest & with the most amazing back yard!!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom historic home is now available & move-in ready, in the Cashion Place

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
2749 NW 17th Street
2749 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1800 sqft
Large 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | HALF DUPLEX - Crestwood Charmer w/Pool + 1 garage space - Contact Chelsey at chelsey@fidelityrei.com or TEXT 903-707-1271 for additional information or to schedule a showing today (virtual or in person).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Musgrave-Pennington
1 Unit Available
4139 NW 18TH STREET
4139 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1456 sqft
Charming Home - Wood Floors - Updated - Charming Updated 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, 1,456 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1950 in the Steve Pennington addition.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
7904 Lakehurst Dr
7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2250 sqft
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bethany, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethany renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

