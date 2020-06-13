Apartment List
185 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
5 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5593 NW 50TH C
5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055 LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7408 Northwest 6th Street
7408 Northwest 6th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely home in NW OKC! Very cozy house completely renovated with fresh paint, new floors, kitchen, bathroom, etc. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, fenced yard, and an attached 2 car garage. Do not disturb residents.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
10/18 Neighborhood Watch
1 Unit Available
8217 Golden Oaks Road
8217 Golden Oaks Road, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3494 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a gorgeous treed lot walking distance to the lake! This home has tons of character and updates.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
6004 NW 53rd Ter
6004 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1259 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord. Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Council Heights
18 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$630
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
43 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Fox Run
26 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$580
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
20 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
10208 Banff Way
10208 Banff Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1597 sqft
Great floor plan with large master bedroom, master bath with jetted tub, shower, Separate His & Her vanities/sinks & walk-in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
FBIR
1 Unit Available
2602 NW 62nd Street
2602 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Canyon North
1 Unit Available
10812 N Bayberry Drive
10812 Bayberry Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1578 sqft
A great home to live in. Large living room with open style kitchen. Hardwood or ceramic tile flooring.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7315 N Country Club Drive
7315 North Country Club Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
6207 sqft
Discover the next level of complete renovation in this timeless 6207 sqft 5 bedroom home situated on Country Club Drive adjacent to the OKC Golf & Country Club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bethany, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bethany renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

