1027 East Dr

Amenities
Room opening as of mid June.
Warm, inviting, clean, cheap.
All great qualities!!!
This is is a unique roommate opportunity. Did I mention it’s all bills paid. So $550 is your total due monthly no more no less! This includes, Netflix, Hulu, electric,internet, gas, water, trash, washer And drier, also the house is cleaned monthly by a cleaning service and the yard is professionally taken care of!
This is a private room with a shared restroom and a fantastic way to save money!
If you’re interested please get in touch and we can discuss how it all works!!!
Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $550/month rent. $550 security deposit required.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Taylor Holden Enterprises LLC at 918-288-0086 to learn more.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.