Bartlesville, OK
1027 East Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

1027 East Dr

1027 East Drive · (918) 288-0086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1027 East Drive, Bartlesville, OK 74006

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 15

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Room opening as of mid June.
Warm, inviting, clean, cheap.
All great qualities!!!
This is is a unique roommate opportunity. Did I mention it’s all bills paid. So $550 is your total due monthly no more no less! This includes, Netflix, Hulu, electric,internet, gas, water, trash, washer And drier, also the house is cleaned monthly by a cleaning service and the yard is professionally taken care of!
This is a private room with a shared restroom and a fantastic way to save money!
If you’re interested please get in touch and we can discuss how it all works!!!

Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $550/month rent. $550 security deposit required.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Taylor Holden Enterprises LLC at 918-288-0086 to learn more.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 East Dr have any available units?
1027 East Dr has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1027 East Dr have?
Some of 1027 East Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1027 East Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 East Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 East Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1027 East Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1027 East Dr does offer parking.
Does 1027 East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 East Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 East Dr have a pool?
No, 1027 East Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1027 East Dr have accessible units?
No, 1027 East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 East Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 East Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 East Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1027 East Dr has units with air conditioning.
