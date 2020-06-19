1027 East Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Room opening as of mid June.

Warm, inviting, clean, cheap.

All great qualities!!!

This is is a unique roommate opportunity. Did I mention it’s all bills paid. So $550 is your total due monthly no more no less! This includes, Netflix, Hulu, electric,internet, gas, water, trash, washer And drier, also the house is cleaned monthly by a cleaning service and the yard is professionally taken care of!

This is a private room with a shared restroom and a fantastic way to save money!

If you’re interested please get in touch and we can discuss how it all works!!!



Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $550/month rent. $550 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Taylor Holden Enterprises LLC at 918-288-0086 to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.