1513 Maumee Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Perfect for anyone who needs an extra-large garage or work shop area. Brick ranch on a fenced corner lot, nice oversized patio with awning and front porch. Quiet neighborhood, but convenient to all Greene County highways, universities, WPAFB and major shopping areas. Home features a large kitchen with large dining area adjoining. Quality appliances including dishwasher, frig, stove, microwave, garbage disosal and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Central air, forced air heat, ceiling fans, water softner, washer and dryer. Three bedrooms with bonus room that can be used for office, crafts, or children’s playroom.

No Smoking inside home. Renter will pay all utilites. Applicants not owning pets wil be given preference as tenants. Additional application required for pets. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. Not a Greene Met partner. Background checks including credit and criminal history and references will be conducted before leased. You may text me at 1-937-902-9753.