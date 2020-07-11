28 Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH with move-in specials

Everybody enjoys niche shopping, just as everybody enjoys Worthington. At least that's the impression you get from shopping and strolling along High Street, where you can get everything from locally made candles to toy collectibles. An afternoon here is so sweet, you might get a stomachache.

Worthington is full of specialty stores, toys and laughter, but more is there as well. One thing you'll discover is that while it looks like a New England village, it has the laid-back vibe of a true Midwestern town. While that beautiful combination provides the backdrop, the lifestyle runs the show. When you need to tone up, it's a fitness maniac's paradise at the Worthington Community Center. When you need good cuisine, it's a foodie's dream at the host of pubs, inns and restaurants. When you need skyscrapers, Columbus is just to the south. The town is built for living; that's why Worthington's population of 13,575 is rising, and that's why you are reading this article. See more