28 Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Worthington
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Worthingview
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$916
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
14 Units Available
Worthington Green
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
49 Units Available
Worthingview
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1119 sqft
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
6 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
31 Units Available
Don Scott
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Results within 10 miles of Worthington
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Little Turtle
The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1494 sqft
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,430
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1225 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
131 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Library Park
383 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$890
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
977 sqft
Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Mill Run
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
12 Units Available
Shannon Heights
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$749
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
City Guide for Worthington, OH

Everybody enjoys niche shopping, just as everybody enjoys Worthington. At least that's the impression you get from shopping and strolling along High Street, where you can get everything from locally made candles to toy collectibles. An afternoon here is so sweet, you might get a stomachache.

Worthington is full of specialty stores, toys and laughter, but more is there as well. One thing you'll discover is that while it looks like a New England village, it has the laid-back vibe of a true Midwestern town. While that beautiful combination provides the backdrop, the lifestyle runs the show. When you need to tone up, it's a fitness maniac's paradise at the Worthington Community Center. When you need good cuisine, it's a foodie's dream at the host of pubs, inns and restaurants. When you need skyscrapers, Columbus is just to the south. The town is built for living; that's why Worthington's population of 13,575 is rising, and that's why you are reading this article. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Worthington, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Worthington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Worthington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

