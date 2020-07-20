Amenities

5960 Linworth Road Available 06/14/19 5960 Linworth Road (Worthington) - Single family ranch 3 bedroom , 2-1/2 bath with full finished basement. Eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator , microwave and dishwasher. Dining room / living combo with 2 gas log fireplaces, central air and washer/dryer hookup in finished basement. Attached 2 car garage with openers. Pet-- Dog only under 20lb $300 dep and $15mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Tenant pays all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



