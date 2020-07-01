239 E. Clearview Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking garage tennis court

Wonderful, charming rental in the heart of Worthington! Sidewalks and walking distance from downtown shops, neighborhood park with tennis courts (with lights), basketball courts and jungle gym. Private fenced yard with deck and paver patio. Formal living entry and dining with hardwood floors open to kitchen plus large vaulted family room addition with gas fireplace and access to deck/patio. Rec room in lower level plus full bath. Lower level laundry. 1-1/2 car garage. . Pets negotiable with $250 non refundable fee per pet.