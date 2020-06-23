239 E. Clearview Ave.

Amenities

PLEASE READ: Wonderful, charming, FULLY FURNISHED short-term or long term rental in the heart of Worthington! Sidewalks and walking distance from downtown shops, neighborhood park with tennis courts (with lights), basketball courts and jungle gym. Private fenced yard with deck and paver patio. Formal living entry and dining with hardwood floors open to kitchen plus large vaulted family room addition with gas fireplace and access to deck/patio. Rec room in lower level plus full bath. Lower level laundry. 1-1/2 car garage. Minimum 30 day stay MUST END August 30, 2019. Pets negotiable with $300 non refundable fee. Tenants must furnish own toiletries for lease term and handle all bills, lawn care, etc.NO FURNITURE WILL BE REMOVED - NO EXCEPTIONS.