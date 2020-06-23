All apartments in Worthington
Find more places like 239 E. Clearview Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worthington, OH
/
239 E. Clearview Ave.
Last updated April 29 2019 at 4:53 AM

239 E. Clearview Ave.

239 E Clearview Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Worthington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

239 E Clearview Ave, Worthington, OH 43085

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
PLEASE READ: Wonderful, charming, FULLY FURNISHED short-term or long term rental in the heart of Worthington! Sidewalks and walking distance from downtown shops, neighborhood park with tennis courts (with lights), basketball courts and jungle gym. Private fenced yard with deck and paver patio. Formal living entry and dining with hardwood floors open to kitchen plus large vaulted family room addition with gas fireplace and access to deck/patio. Rec room in lower level plus full bath. Lower level laundry. 1-1/2 car garage. Minimum 30 day stay MUST END August 30, 2019. Pets negotiable with $300 non refundable fee. Tenants must furnish own toiletries for lease term and handle all bills, lawn care, etc.NO FURNITURE WILL BE REMOVED - NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 E. Clearview Ave. have any available units?
239 E. Clearview Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worthington, OH.
What amenities does 239 E. Clearview Ave. have?
Some of 239 E. Clearview Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 E. Clearview Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
239 E. Clearview Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 E. Clearview Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 E. Clearview Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 239 E. Clearview Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 239 E. Clearview Ave. does offer parking.
Does 239 E. Clearview Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 E. Clearview Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 E. Clearview Ave. have a pool?
No, 239 E. Clearview Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 239 E. Clearview Ave. have accessible units?
No, 239 E. Clearview Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 239 E. Clearview Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 E. Clearview Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 E. Clearview Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 E. Clearview Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd
Worthington, OH 43035
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd
Worthington, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Worthington 1 BedroomsWorthington 2 Bedrooms
Worthington Apartments with GarageWorthington Apartments with Gym
Worthington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University