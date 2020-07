Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

Welcome to Chagrin Place Apartments in Woodmere, OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location right down the street from Eton Center where there is shopping and dining choices. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.



This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity