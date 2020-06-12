/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, OH
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1366 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Blue Ash
120 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1427 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Mount Healthy
10 Units Available
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1276 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Blue Ash
1 Unit Available
10423 Rachel Anne Court
10423 Rachel Anne Court, Blue Ash, OH
Beautiful 5BR/3.5bath ranch in desirable Blue Ash Estates! Gourmet kitchen w/marble counter tops & SS appliances. Lovely 3 seasons rm that leads to covered deck w/outdoor kitchen & retractable screens.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
7812 Matson Court
7812 Matson Court, Deer Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1747 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 3-bedroom cape cod is conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in Deer Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carthage
1 Unit Available
228 West 70th Street,
228 West 70th Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1244 sqft
228 West 70th Street, Available 07/10/20 228 West 70th St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** We have a beautiful 3BR/2BA home located in Cincinnati that is almost ready for your move in! This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, a
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1198 West Way,
1198 West Way, Cincinnati, OH
1198 West Way, Available 06/19/20 1198 West Way 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
7956 Stillwell Road
7956 Stillwell Road, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1592 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Move In Ready! - Welcome to this spacious split-level home. Featuring a large living room with closet storage, Nice dining room and kitchen with ample cabinet storage, Appliances are not included.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Healthy
1 Unit Available
1425 Van Fleet Ave
1425 Van Fleet Avenue, Mount Healthy, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1085 sqft
1425 Van Fleet Ave Available 06/15/20 Mt Health cul-de-sac - Nice cape cod on a dead end street. Large yard. Hardwood floors; fresh and clean. Full basement for storage or extra room. (RLNE5184047)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
1482 Continental Drive
1482 Continental Drive, Sharonville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1080 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
7825 Greenland Place
7825 Greenland Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2167 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1364 Karahill Drive
1364 Karahill Drive, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
North College Hill
1 Unit Available
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Finneytown
1 Unit Available
8617 Melody Lane
8617 Melody Lane, Finneytown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1405 sqft
For Lease! Quaint 3 br 1.5 bath cape cod w/new laminate flooring, updated eat in kitchen w/large full basement that could be used as a recreation room off the laundry area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Evendale
1 Unit Available
3098 Stanwin Place
3098 Stanwin Place, Evendale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Beautiful renovated single family home in friendly Evendale! Minutes from Summit Park and Blue Ash. Access to neighborhood pool and rec center, and an easy 15 minute drive downtown. Perfect for any type of renter!
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3690 Mack Road #5
3690 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
3690 Mack Rd Unit 5 Beautiful Condo - Convenient location. Close to everything! 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 bath beautiful condo. Carpeting throughout (RLNE5597198)
1 of 2
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
12128 Audie Court
12128 Audie Court, Springdale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 2
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
750 Danbury Road
750 Danbury Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
New Burlington
1 Unit Available
10907 Maplehill Drive
10907 Maplehill Drive, New Burlington, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
