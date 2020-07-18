All apartments in Wood County
Find more places like 7281 Ayers Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wood County, OH
/
7281 Ayers Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7281 Ayers Rd

7281 Ayers Road · (419) 508-5915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7281 Ayers Road, Wood County, OH 43551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Newly Renovated 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in Perrysburg! Central Air, All Appliances Included & Washer/Dry · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
Check out all of our places, or apply online, at 419Rentals.com.
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.

This roomy 2BR/1.5BA newly renovated townhouse at 7281 Ayers in Perrysburg will exceed your expectations! Just inside the entry you'll find the washer and dryer which are included! There's a half bath conveniently located off the dining room. The all new kitchen is fully equipped with matching refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave! There's ample cabinet storage, new flooring and countertops! The living room is large and spacious and features hardwoods and room to spread out. Upstairs are two oversize bedrooms with hardwoods, deep & wide closets, as well as a bright and updated bathroom between them. Let's not forget that there's central air & that this townhome is located in the Rossford school district! Don't hesitate to make this your next home!

Rent is $825, Deposit is $825.
Application Fee: $25 per adult.

Pets: No dogs please. Cats are an extra $15 per month.
Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted.

Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.

Qualified applicants must have decent credit, positive residential history, make three times the rent, and have no prior evictions or housing related collections.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5909177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7281 Ayers Rd have any available units?
7281 Ayers Rd has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7281 Ayers Rd have?
Some of 7281 Ayers Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7281 Ayers Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7281 Ayers Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7281 Ayers Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7281 Ayers Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7281 Ayers Rd offer parking?
No, 7281 Ayers Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7281 Ayers Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7281 Ayers Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7281 Ayers Rd have a pool?
No, 7281 Ayers Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7281 Ayers Rd have accessible units?
No, 7281 Ayers Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7281 Ayers Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7281 Ayers Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7281 Ayers Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7281 Ayers Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7281 Ayers Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charing Cross
1017 South Main Street
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd
Perrysburg, OH 43551

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIFindlay, OHLima, OHMarion, OHBowling Green, OH
Maumee, OHRomulus, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MITemperance, MISouth Monroe, MIDundee, MIFlat Rock, MI
Belleville, MIRiverview, MITaylor, MIWyandotte, MISandusky, OHAllen Park, MILincoln Park, MIWayne, MIDearborn Heights, MIInkster, MIGarden City, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Dearborn
Washtenaw Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity