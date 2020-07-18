7281 Ayers Rd

Amenities

This roomy 2BR/1.5BA newly renovated townhouse at 7281 Ayers in Perrysburg will exceed your expectations! Just inside the entry you'll find the washer and dryer which are included! There's a half bath conveniently located off the dining room. The all new kitchen is fully equipped with matching refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave! There's ample cabinet storage, new flooring and countertops! The living room is large and spacious and features hardwoods and room to spread out. Upstairs are two oversize bedrooms with hardwoods, deep & wide closets, as well as a bright and updated bathroom between them. Let's not forget that there's central air & that this townhome is located in the Rossford school district! Don't hesitate to make this your next home!



Rent is $825, Deposit is $825.

Application Fee: $25 per adult.



Pets: No dogs please. Cats are an extra $15 per month.

Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted.



Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.



Qualified applicants must have decent credit, positive residential history, make three times the rent, and have no prior evictions or housing related collections.



