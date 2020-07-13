43 Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH with parking
"Sing a song of long ago; When things were green and movin' slow; And people stopped; to say hello; Or they'd say hi to you. Would you like to come over for tea; With the missus and me? It's a real nice way to spend the day in [...] Ohio; On a lazy Sunday afternoon in 1903" -- Randy Newman
Not far from Dayton is an even smaller town, West Carrollton, one that's still largely untouched by the urban sprawl, yet still offers all of the modern conveniences like shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, and historical sights. West Carrollton probably meets your idea of midwestern suburbia, yet it has plenty of local flavor, and more importantly, easy access to nearby Dayton. Because of the close proximity of the two towns, most people that live in West Carollton commute. However, there is plenty of local flavor and a vibrant community in West Carrollton, so you shouldn't be worried about being bored if you end up calling this place home! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Carrollton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.