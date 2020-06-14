33 Apartments for rent in South Lebanon, OH with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of South Lebanon

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1249 Feather Trail
1249 Feather Trl, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1881 sqft
Located in the exclusive Miami Bluffs community, minutes from the Little Miami River, restaurants, parks, schools,& entertainment. Features incl; Fresh paint, open concept eat-in kitchen with walk-out to deck for outside entertaining.

1 of 39

Last updated April 16 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
5729 Pepperridge Ct Maineville Oh 45039-7274
5729 Pepperridge Court, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2065 sqft
Great open floor plan with large family room and equipped kitchen. Relaxing front porch and nice flat low-maintenance fenced-in rear yard. Full unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of South Lebanon
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,109
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,160
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 170

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lebanon
870 Franklin Rd., Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1274 sqft
Redwood Lebanon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Lebanon West Apartments
108 Rough Way, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1200 sqft
2BR 2BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833368)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3898 Elter Lane
3898 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1633 sqft
Mason Condo for Lease - Gorgeous & spacious three bedroom condo for lease. Second floor unit. Open space layout, two full baths, two car garage, club house, pool and much more. Condo is just off of Bethany Road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
747 Tamarack Court,
747 Tamarack Court, Lebanon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1638 sqft
747 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
787 Tamarack Court,
787 Tamarack Court, Lebanon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1638 sqft
787 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5131 Franklin Park Drive
5131 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Town House with Walk-out Lower Level w. Garage, Wooded view. Great Location, Close to parks, and Down Town Mason. No Pets, Agent/Owner

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3705 Windyhollow Way
3705 Windy Hollow Way, Mason, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Hard to find 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom, 2-story home located in the Highly Desired Windmere Neighborhood in Mason Schools! Featuring a 2 Story Great Room with fireplace, Central Vacuum system, Finished Lower Level, Private Fenced

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Landen
1 Unit Available
9173 Yarmouth Drive
9173 Yarmouth Drive, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live in Nantucket, close to everything in town. Tucked back from the main road, but near shops, groceries, highways, schools, hospitals, and the library.

1 of 19

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Landen
1 Unit Available
9265 White Pine Drive,
9265 White Pine Drive, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1972 sqft
9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio.
Results within 10 miles of South Lebanon
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landen
18 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,086
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,217
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Lebanon, OH

South Lebanon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

