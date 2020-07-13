23 Apartments for rent in Wadsworth, OH with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wadsworth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
23 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1161 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
240 Great Oaks Trail
240 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Location, Convenience, Value! - Property Id: 60032 We are a 48 unit apartment complex located 1/2 mile from I-76 in beautiful Wadsworth, Ohio. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1420 Reimer Rd
1420 West Reimer Road, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Occupancy available mid July. Highly desirable Blue Sky Ridge Apartments. Great location with shopping/freeways/restaurants nearby. Two bedrooms with one full and one 1/2 bath. Clean and neutral with kitchen upgrades including stainless appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Wadsworth
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Orrville
1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1310 sqft
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Summit Lake
534 Thelma Ave
534 Thelma Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
Spacious bungalow home with many amenities. Enclose front porch with lake view, large living room with new flooring, first level bath and bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Wallhaven
1500 West Market Street
1500 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$780
864 sqft
Nice and Clean 2 bedroom features stove, fridge and dishwasher. 1.5 baths. Walk in Master Bedroom Closet. Dinette. Central A/c Secured Building. Storage space available for an extra 25.00 a month. Garage. Tenant pays gas, elec and a $ 40.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3968 Manchester Rd
3968 Manchester Rd, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
3968 Manchester Rd - Property Id: 307524 Spacious (1800 sq ft) custom built twinplex unit with large fenced yard and private deck located at 3968 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319. Rent is $1300.00 per month. Unit includes a huge 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
1267 West Waterloo Rd
1267 W Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH
Studio
$500
800 sqft
One room office space ready to be designed to fit the needs of the new business. Looking for an entrepreneur, small business owner, expansion of an existing business. Space has one large room ( previously and work shop of an HVAC company).

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
281 Woodhaven Drive
281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2057 sqft
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Fairlawn Heights
2641 Chamberlain Rd-11
2641 Chamberlain Road, Fairlawn, OH
Studio
$635
344 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This studio apartment is perfect for the person who needs just enough space to relax. It has a fully equipped kitchen just right for the amateur chef in you. One bedroom and 1 bath with ample closet space. Check it out, you'll love it.

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
West Akron
802 Good Park Blvd
802 Good Park Boulevard, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Fairlawn Heights
207 Winchester Rd-204
207 Winchester Rd, Fairlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
900 sqft
This adorable one bedroom unit is warm, welcoming haven from the craziness of the outside world. Fully equipped Kitchen is perfect for the amateur chef. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. The only thing it needs is you.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
West Akron
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Acres
1254 Kellogg Ave
1254 Kellogg Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
1254 Kellogg Ave Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Baths- Kellogg Ave, Akron - Enjoy this 3 Bedroom with 2 Full Bath House. Features hardwood floors throughout. Sunporch! Nice Living room. Dining Room with built- ins.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Summit Lake
539 Thelma Ave
539 Thelma Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1006 sqft
Two bedroom, POSSIBILLY THREE! Possible third room is on the main floor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Summit Lake
1806 Summit Lake Blvd
1806 Summit Lake Boulevard, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
576 sqft
Adorable two bedroom home located on the west side of Summit Lake with great lake views. Enjoy the view from heated enclosed front porch. Home also has new carpet in first floor bedroom and living area. Several different ways to set up home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1258 Meadow Run
1258 Meadow Run, Summit County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Semi modern design throughout home. Open layout design from kitchen over seeing freshly painted living area with faux marble flooring. Living area sliding glass door steps out onto private patio area and own personal garden (if desired).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wadsworth, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wadsworth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

