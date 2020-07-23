Apartment List
OH
/
wadsworth
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wadsworth, OH

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Wadsworth provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
23 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1161 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Results within 10 miles of Wadsworth

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
970 Wimbleton Dr
970 Wimbleton Drive, Medina, OH
This LEASE TO OWN - 4 bedroom 1863 square foot charming split level with generous bedrooms, extra large living room with dining room and eat in kitchen is a lease to pwn gem.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
840 Schocalog Rd
840 Schocalog Road, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
952 sqft
Newly renovated home! Country living with easy access to everything. This beautiful cape cod with attached 2 car garage has two bedrooms on the first floor and an additional master suite upstairs with a bonus room.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
615 Hampshire Rd
615 Hampshire Road, Fairlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2518 sqft
Welcome home to this spectacular three bedroom, three full bath ranch home offering stunning landscaping.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3966 Manchester Rd
3966 Manchester Road, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
3966 Manchester Rd. - Property Id: 323468 Spacious (1800 sq ft) custom built twinplex unit with large fenced yard and private deck. Unit includes the following: - 2.5 car garage - 3 bedrooms - 2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3968 Manchester Rd
3968 Manchester Rd, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
3968 Manchester Rd - Property Id: 307524 Spacious (1800 sq ft) custom built twinplex unit with large fenced yard and private deck located at 3968 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319. Rent is $1300.00 per month. Unit includes the following: -huge 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Diamond 1
65 Diamond Avenue, Barberton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
- Large 3 bedroom colonial. Ideal for family living (RLNE5935074)

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
West Akron
802 Good Park Blvd
802 Good Park Boulevard, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
West Akron
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Wadsworth, OH

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Wadsworth provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Wadsworth. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

