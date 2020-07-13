Apartment List
OH
/
vermilion
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Vermilion, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vermilion apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Vermilion
911 Wine St, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1294 sqft
Redwood Vermilion is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5732 Lake St
5732 Lake Street, Vermilion, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
3440 sqft
** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
259 Ballast Ct
259 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
251 Ballast Ct
251 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
240 Ballast Ct
240 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
Results within 10 miles of Vermilion
Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Apartments
5717 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with breakfast bar, modern appliances, and dishwashers in select units. Secured entry and on-site laundry. Free parking.
Last updated July 2 at 04:30pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Cove Apartments
1817 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with fully equipped kitchens complete with microwave, electric range, oven, and refrigerator. Patios or balconies available in each unit. Private entrances available.
Last updated July 9 at 02:46pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lorain
1981 Tait Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious house, big yard, near stores and public transportation. (RLNE5880793)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 west 11st.
1226 W 11th St, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
NEW RENOVATION READY TO LEASE - Property Id: 301185 PROPERTY TOTALLY NEW INSIDE ! DEEP LOT WITH TWO AND ONE HALF CAR GARAGE A THREE TEAR DECK ON REAR ,NEW DISH WASHER AND STOVE ! CAN LEASE WITH OPTIONS TO PURCHASE WITH EARNEST $ DOWN ! PROPERTY

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)
1817 North Nantucket Drive, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
206 Available 07/15/20 $35 application fee Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vermilion, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vermilion apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

