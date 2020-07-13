Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

199 Apartments for rent in Upper Arlington, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Upper Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...

1 Unit Available
2010 Harwitch Rd
2010 Harwitch Road, Upper Arlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 08/01/20 Upper Arlington. 2 br. garage water/trash PAID!! - Property Id: 113010 ..an exceptional apt. in an all brick 4 unit building in UA. 2 br 1 bath..

1 Unit Available
1960 Suffolk Rd
1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2120 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living.

1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2565 Charing Road
2565 Charing Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Located across from The Scioto Country Club just off of Riverside Drive is a tucked away neighborhood surrounded by matured trees! Such an amazing and peaceful setting for this 3 bed, 2 full bath condo! Accented with nice upgrades and real

1 Unit Available
2486 Cranford Road
2486 Cranford Rd, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1000 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom ranch in Upper Arlington school district. Spacious family room with vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Full basement offers additional living space.

1 Unit Available
2509 Vassar Place
2509 Vassar Place, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Upper Arlington, NW, SF ranch, hardwood,garage - Property Id: 18654 Upper Arlington, single family ,ranch style , 3 br ,1 bath, hardwood floors. NEW KITCHEN, with stainless...stove, ref, d/w, microwave.eating space..
Results within 1 mile of Upper Arlington
Verified

55 Units Available
Olentangy Commons
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$951
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

6 Units Available
Tri-Village
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$779
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
Verified

15 Units Available
The Gables
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified

150 Units Available
Tri-Village
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Verified

$
53 Units Available
Golfview Woods
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

$
12 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Scioto Trace
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

6 Units Available
Kendale
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Riverside
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
Verified

9 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marble Cliff Commons in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

15 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!

1 Unit Available
Governours Square
4710 Charecote Ln.
4710 Charecote Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
672 sqft
Inquire via Email for best response. 1-Bed, 1-Bath Spacious and updated. Conveniently located close to 315, bus lines and shopping.

1 Unit Available
Governours Square
4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G
4645 Merrimar Circle East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
2 bed 1 bath second floor apartment just outside of Upper Arlington. Great location near 315 entrance, shopping, bus line. Vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Tons of cabinet space. Balcony off family room. Very large master bed closet.

1 Unit Available
Governours Square
1237 Weybridge Road
1237 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 A nice condo unit near everything - Property Id: 87901 You will love this beautifully updated 2 story condo unit. Great family neighborhood. Location has excellent shopping and dining.

1 Unit Available
Riverside
2945 Leatherlips
2945 Leatherlips Trail, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1366 sqft
Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!! Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!!

1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2362 sqft
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very

1 Unit Available
Grandview Heights
1695 Glenn Ave Apt C
1695 Glenn Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1160 sqft
Available 06/06/20 Available for a June 6 lease start date. Fantastic two bedroom second story flat nestled between UA and Grandview, between Fifth Ave and King Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Arlington
Verified

58 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Upper Arlington, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Upper Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

