142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper Arlington, OH

1 Unit Available
1960 Suffolk Rd
1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2120 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
2565 Charing Road
2565 Charing Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Located across from The Scioto Country Club just off of Riverside Drive is a tucked away neighborhood surrounded by matured trees! Such an amazing and peaceful setting for this 3 bed, 2 full bath condo! Accented with nice upgrades and real
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
2486 Cranford Road
2486 Cranford Rd, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1000 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom ranch in Upper Arlington school district. Spacious family room with vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Full basement offers additional living space.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Arlington
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Olentangy Commons
75 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
743 Harley Dr.
743 Harley Drive, Columbus, OH
743 Harley Dr. Available 08/14/20 5 Bedroom- OSU Campus - Now accepting applications for Fall 2020- This place is awesome!! Fantastic location behind the University village area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Misty Meadows
1 Unit Available
5705 Dorsey Drive
5705 Dorsey Drive, Columbus, OH
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Dublin Schools. Prefer 2+ year leases but will consider 1 year. Listing agent is a member of the ownership entity. No Smoking. Pets negotiable.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
2945 Leatherlips
2945 Leatherlips Trail, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1366 sqft
Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!! Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very
Results within 5 miles of Upper Arlington
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Tuttle West
12 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Central Clintonville
11 Units Available
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Hilliard Green
6 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Downtown Columbus
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Columbus
68 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$4,483
1733 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Sharon Heights
11 Units Available
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tuttle West
17 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1620 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6645 Canaan Circle
6645 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972 Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Columbus
1 Unit Available
2290 Indianola Avenue
2290 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2290 Indianola Avenue Available 07/17/20 2290 Indianola Ave - Non Smoking-No Pet: 3br/1.
