All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 3637 Sunset Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
3637 Sunset Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:25 AM

3637 Sunset Drive

3637 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

3637 Sunset Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous three bedroom, two bath single family home in Upper Arlington. All hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. Large fenced backyard. Big basement and two car garage for storage. Double oven and nice large refrigerator, central air and first floor laundry.
Upper Arlington schools.

Ready to move in!
Application online at www.parkerrealtyassociates.com
Lovely single family home located in Upper Arlington. Close to Sawmill, Bridge Park .Three bedroom two full bath. Kitchen has new granite counter top. The property also offers an attached two car garage with opener.
Huge backyard with lots of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Sunset Drive have any available units?
3637 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 3637 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 3637 Sunset Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3637 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 3637 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Sunset Drive offers parking.
Does 3637 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 3637 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 3637 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3637 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3637 Sunset Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with BalconiesUpper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Upper Arlington Apartments with ParkingUpper Arlington Apartments with Pools
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OH
New Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus