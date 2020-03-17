2850 Pickwick Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Meticulously renovated highly sought after UA ranch! Great location on quiet street only 2 blocks away from UA High School. This modern contemporary open floor plan with a light and airy feel showcases luxurious flooring throughout! This 3 bdrm 2 bath home displays both top of the line quartz countertops in the kitchen along with granite countertops in the baths, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen and a front room that features a gas log fireplace. The finished lower level is great for additional entertainment space, an extra closet for seasonal clothing, along with abundant storage space. The patio overlooks a large privately fenced backyard great for summer fun! Convenient to OSU, SR 315, and Downtown A MUST SEE!!



(RLNE5640376)