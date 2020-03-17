All apartments in Upper Arlington
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2850 Pickwick Dr

2850 Pickwick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Pickwick Dr, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Meticulously renovated highly sought after UA ranch! Great location on quiet street only 2 blocks away from UA High School. This modern contemporary open floor plan with a light and airy feel showcases luxurious flooring throughout! This 3 bdrm 2 bath home displays both top of the line quartz countertops in the kitchen along with granite countertops in the baths, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen and a front room that features a gas log fireplace. The finished lower level is great for additional entertainment space, an extra closet for seasonal clothing, along with abundant storage space. The patio overlooks a large privately fenced backyard great for summer fun! Convenient to OSU, SR 315, and Downtown A MUST SEE!!

(RLNE5640376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Pickwick Dr have any available units?
2850 Pickwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2850 Pickwick Dr have?
Some of 2850 Pickwick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Pickwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Pickwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Pickwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 Pickwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2850 Pickwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Pickwick Dr offers parking.
Does 2850 Pickwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 Pickwick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Pickwick Dr have a pool?
No, 2850 Pickwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Pickwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 2850 Pickwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Pickwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 Pickwick Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Pickwick Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Pickwick Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
