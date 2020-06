Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE ON JUNE 6TH 2019 FOR NO MORE THAN A ONE YEAR LEASE ONLY/ 4-Level home with stone and wood front in Shelbourne Heights. Renovated home with four beds, three and a half baths, large eat in kitchen with walk out to a large deck and walkout lower level with kitchenette walks out to a large patio. With ease of access to Riverside Drive, this home is moments away from everything Upper Arlington has to offer, OSU and downtown.