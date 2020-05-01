2515 SWANSEA RD

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR KITCHEN IN UPPER ARLINGTON - Property Id: 194821



Fabulous 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath ranch in the highly regarded Upper Arlington School District. This home lives large with 1741 square feet of living area. Updated a completely new master bath with oversized subway tiled shower w glass doors, new vanity, fixtures, etc. The home also has a newer kitchen with cabinets counters and new flooring (just added). This home has a fabulous open floor plan. The kitchen opens to vaulted great room in the back of the home with a view of the big backyard! The home's exterior has just been painted. Long driveway for ample off street parking. text me at 7577242523 for quick response.

