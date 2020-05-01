2515 SWANSEA RD

Amenities
SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR KITCHEN IN UPPER ARLINGTON - Property Id: 194821
Fabulous 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath ranch in the highly regarded Upper Arlington School District. This home lives large with 1741 square feet of living area. Updated a completely new master bath with oversized subway tiled shower w glass doors, new vanity, fixtures, etc. The home also has a newer kitchen with cabinets counters and new flooring (just added). This home has a fabulous open floor plan. The kitchen opens to vaulted great room in the back of the home with a view of the big backyard! The home's exterior has just been painted. Long driveway for ample off street parking. text me at 7577242523 for quick response.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194821
Property Id 194821
(RLNE5701739)