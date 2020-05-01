All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 2515 SWANSEA RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
2515 SWANSEA RD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2515 SWANSEA RD

2515 Swansea Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

2515 Swansea Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR KITCHEN IN UPPER ARLINGTON - Property Id: 194821

Fabulous 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath ranch in the highly regarded Upper Arlington School District. This home lives large with 1741 square feet of living area. Updated a completely new master bath with oversized subway tiled shower w glass doors, new vanity, fixtures, etc. The home also has a newer kitchen with cabinets counters and new flooring (just added). This home has a fabulous open floor plan. The kitchen opens to vaulted great room in the back of the home with a view of the big backyard! The home's exterior has just been painted. Long driveway for ample off street parking. text me at 7577242523 for quick response.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194821
Property Id 194821

(RLNE5701739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 SWANSEA RD have any available units?
2515 SWANSEA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2515 SWANSEA RD have?
Some of 2515 SWANSEA RD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 SWANSEA RD currently offering any rent specials?
2515 SWANSEA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 SWANSEA RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 SWANSEA RD is pet friendly.
Does 2515 SWANSEA RD offer parking?
Yes, 2515 SWANSEA RD offers parking.
Does 2515 SWANSEA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 SWANSEA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 SWANSEA RD have a pool?
No, 2515 SWANSEA RD does not have a pool.
Does 2515 SWANSEA RD have accessible units?
No, 2515 SWANSEA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 SWANSEA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 SWANSEA RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 SWANSEA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 SWANSEA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with BalconiesUpper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Upper Arlington Apartments with ParkingUpper Arlington Apartments with Pools
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OH
New Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus