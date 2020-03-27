2368 Cambridge Boulevard

Amenities

This Exceptional Home is in pristine condition and offers an ideal Floor plan and has been completely renovated including a Fabulous Kitchen fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances,Butcher-Block wood countertops and brand new Tile flooring. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, Walk in closet spaces, and 2 Full Baths that are Beautifully renovated. Also Offering a First Floor Master. The Spacious Living room extends to the All Glass Four-season room which beckons the Amazing natural light. Emphasizing the Incredible Character of the home throughout. Expansive Brick Paver Patio provides an extension of living space perfect for Entertaining! Enjoy the Exceptional Location in Upper Arlington!!