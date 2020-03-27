All apartments in Upper Arlington
2368 Cambridge Boulevard
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM

2368 Cambridge Boulevard

2368 Cambridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2368 Cambridge Blvd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Exceptional Home is in pristine condition and offers an ideal Floor plan and has been completely renovated including a Fabulous Kitchen fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances,Butcher-Block wood countertops and brand new Tile flooring. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, Walk in closet spaces, and 2 Full Baths that are Beautifully renovated. Also Offering a First Floor Master. The Spacious Living room extends to the All Glass Four-season room which beckons the Amazing natural light. Emphasizing the Incredible Character of the home throughout. Expansive Brick Paver Patio provides an extension of living space perfect for Entertaining! Enjoy the Exceptional Location in Upper Arlington!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Cambridge Boulevard have any available units?
2368 Cambridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2368 Cambridge Boulevard have?
Some of 2368 Cambridge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Cambridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Cambridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Cambridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2368 Cambridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 2368 Cambridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Cambridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2368 Cambridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 Cambridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Cambridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2368 Cambridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2368 Cambridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2368 Cambridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Cambridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2368 Cambridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2368 Cambridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2368 Cambridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
