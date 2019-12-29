Rent Calculator
2324 Eastcleft Drive
2324 Eastcleft Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2324 Eastcleft Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FOR RENT!!!Gorgeous newly renovated single family home walking distance to Wickcliffe Elementary. Call for a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2324 Eastcleft Drive have any available units?
2324 Eastcleft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Upper Arlington, OH
.
Is 2324 Eastcleft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Eastcleft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Eastcleft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Eastcleft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington
.
Does 2324 Eastcleft Drive offer parking?
No, 2324 Eastcleft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Eastcleft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Eastcleft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Eastcleft Drive have a pool?
No, 2324 Eastcleft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Eastcleft Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Eastcleft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Eastcleft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Eastcleft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Eastcleft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Eastcleft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
