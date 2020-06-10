2149 Wesleyan Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upper Arlington sf Charmer..3 br 2 bath



Upper Arlington, charming Cape Cod. 3 br. 2 bath, living room with fireplace,new kitchen, stove, ref microwave, dishwasher eating space,dining area, family room.Hardwood floors throughout. A/C .2 in white faux wood plantation blinds

large basement(1/2 of it partially finished) with separate work shop room . Big fenced yard with a concrete patio.Long concrete driveway.Lots of mature trees.There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor,with a full bath and a huge master bedroom on entire second floor with the full bath/and a dressing room.

Pet friendly

beautiful...Amish built

2.5 CAR GARAGE ..with a loft(now has wood panels so that it is more enclosed) that has windows at either end... and a permanent staircase!!! plus entry door .

