Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

2149 Wesleyan Dr

2149 Wesleyan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2149 Wesleyan Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/15/20 Upper Arlington sf Charmer..3 br 2 bath - Property Id: 83789

Upper Arlington, charming Cape Cod. 3 br. 2 bath, living room with fireplace,new kitchen, stove, ref microwave, dishwasher eating space,dining area, family room.Hardwood floors throughout. A/C .2 in white faux wood plantation blinds
large basement(1/2 of it partially finished) with separate work shop room . Big fenced yard with a concrete patio.Long concrete driveway.Lots of mature trees.There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor,with a full bath and a huge master bedroom on entire second floor with the full bath/and a dressing room.
Pet friendly
beautiful...Amish built
2.5 CAR GARAGE ..with a loft(now has wood panels so that it is more enclosed) that has windows at either end... and a permanent staircase!!! plus entry door .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83789
Property Id 83789

(RLNE5749251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 Wesleyan Dr have any available units?
2149 Wesleyan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2149 Wesleyan Dr have?
Some of 2149 Wesleyan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 Wesleyan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Wesleyan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Wesleyan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2149 Wesleyan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2149 Wesleyan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2149 Wesleyan Dr does offer parking.
Does 2149 Wesleyan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2149 Wesleyan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Wesleyan Dr have a pool?
No, 2149 Wesleyan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Wesleyan Dr have accessible units?
No, 2149 Wesleyan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Wesleyan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 Wesleyan Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2149 Wesleyan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2149 Wesleyan Dr has units with air conditioning.
