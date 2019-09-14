2079 Inchcliff Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upper Arlington , single family..charming, - Property Id: 31980



A charming, single family home in the heart of Upper Arlington. 3 br. 1.5 bath, nice kitchen with stove, ref, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living room with a fireplace. dining room. basement, fenced yard, 1 car attached garage. A/C....there is a bedroom on the first floor..which could be used as a bedroom..or a den or an office.

Is being freshly painted is a soft, neutral gray!!!

2 yr. lease

PET FRIENDLY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/31980p

Property Id 31980



(RLNE5013433)