Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
2079 Inchcliff Rd
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

2079 Inchcliff Rd

2079 Inchcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2079 Inchcliff Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper Arlington , single family..charming, - Property Id: 31980

A charming, single family home in the heart of Upper Arlington. 3 br. 1.5 bath, nice kitchen with stove, ref, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living room with a fireplace. dining room. basement, fenced yard, 1 car attached garage. A/C....there is a bedroom on the first floor..which could be used as a bedroom..or a den or an office.
Is being freshly painted is a soft, neutral gray!!!
2 yr. lease
PET FRIENDLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/31980p
Property Id 31980

(RLNE5013433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2079 Inchcliff Rd have any available units?
2079 Inchcliff Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2079 Inchcliff Rd have?
Some of 2079 Inchcliff Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2079 Inchcliff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Inchcliff Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Inchcliff Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2079 Inchcliff Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2079 Inchcliff Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2079 Inchcliff Rd offers parking.
Does 2079 Inchcliff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2079 Inchcliff Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Inchcliff Rd have a pool?
No, 2079 Inchcliff Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2079 Inchcliff Rd have accessible units?
No, 2079 Inchcliff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Inchcliff Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2079 Inchcliff Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2079 Inchcliff Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2079 Inchcliff Rd has units with air conditioning.
