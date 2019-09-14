2079 Inchcliff Rd

Amenities
Upper Arlington , single family..charming, - Property Id: 31980
A charming, single family home in the heart of Upper Arlington. 3 br. 1.5 bath, nice kitchen with stove, ref, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living room with a fireplace. dining room. basement, fenced yard, 1 car attached garage. A/C....there is a bedroom on the first floor..which could be used as a bedroom..or a den or an office.
Is being freshly painted is a soft, neutral gray!!!
2 yr. lease
PET FRIENDLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/31980p
(RLNE5013433)