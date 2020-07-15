2010 Harwitch Rd

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Upper Arlington. 2 br. garage water/trash PAID!! - Property Id: 113010
..an exceptional apt. in an all brick 4 unit building in UA. 2 br 1 bath..
Large living room, big picture window, dining area,stove, ref, good cabinet and counter top space.A/C. basement storage with washer dryer hookup. one car detached garage. WATER AND garbage PAID!
this is an exceptionally nice building and unit!!!
SORRY NO PETS....in this one.
2 YR. Lease
available approximately mid June.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113010
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5915671)