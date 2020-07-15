All apartments in Upper Arlington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

2010 Harwitch Rd

2010 Harwitch Road · (614) 451-1525
Location

2010 Harwitch Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Upper Arlington. 2 br. garage water/trash PAID!! - Property Id: 113010

..an exceptional apt. in an all brick 4 unit building in UA. 2 br 1 bath..
Large living room, big picture window, dining area,stove, ref, good cabinet and counter top space.A/C. basement storage with washer dryer hookup. one car detached garage. WATER AND garbage PAID!
this is an exceptionally nice building and unit!!!
SORRY NO PETS....in this one.
2 YR. Lease
available approximately mid June.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113010
Property Id 113010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Harwitch Rd have any available units?
2010 Harwitch Rd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2010 Harwitch Rd have?
Some of 2010 Harwitch Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Harwitch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Harwitch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Harwitch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Harwitch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 2010 Harwitch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Harwitch Rd offers parking.
Does 2010 Harwitch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Harwitch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Harwitch Rd have a pool?
No, 2010 Harwitch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Harwitch Rd have accessible units?
No, 2010 Harwitch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Harwitch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Harwitch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Harwitch Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2010 Harwitch Rd has units with air conditioning.
