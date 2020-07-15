2010 Harwitch Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal garage air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Property Amenities parking garage

Upper Arlington. 2 br. garage water/trash PAID!!



..an exceptional apt. in an all brick 4 unit building in UA. 2 br 1 bath..

Large living room, big picture window, dining area,stove, ref, good cabinet and counter top space.A/C. basement storage with washer dryer hookup. one car detached garage. WATER AND garbage PAID!

this is an exceptionally nice building and unit!!!

SORRY NO PETS....in this one.

2 YR. Lease

available approximately mid June.

No Pets Allowed



