Stellar location! Two bedroom condominium with an open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors. Located on a a quite street, walking distance to shops and dining, and only minutes from downtown, Grandview, and Ohio State. Large clean basement for additional storage. Rental comes with a washer and dyer. A quaint front and back porch with this unit and a carport. This won't last long!