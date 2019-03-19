1551 Westminster Dr

Amenities

Upper Arlington sf, ranch, fplace,fenced yard - Property Id: 96104



Exceptionally nice, ranch style single family home on a large corner lot. Large entry foyer with 2 closets(one a walk in) 3 bedrooms. updated bath with oversized shower., beautiful ,,original hardwood floors,living room with wood burning fireplace and built in bookcase/storage.Dining area.Bright up dated kitchen with NY style white subway tile for backsplash, tons of cabinets and counter space.Double stainless steel sink. Smooth top range. D/w and ref..Family room on first floor.

2 in. white blinds..Basement has a 1/2 bath and laundry area..and additional area that is partially finished.would make a nice play area or work space.1 car detached garage with an additional storage shed. Brick patio. Huge fenced yard. Lots of natural light.

a few blocks from Whole Foods, The Shops on Lane, and close to OSU..etc.

PET friendly

