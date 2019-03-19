All apartments in Upper Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1551 Westminster Dr

1551 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Westminster Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper Arlington sf, ranch, fplace,fenced yard - Property Id: 96104

Exceptionally nice, ranch style single family home on a large corner lot. Large entry foyer with 2 closets(one a walk in) 3 bedrooms. updated bath with oversized shower., beautiful ,,original hardwood floors,living room with wood burning fireplace and built in bookcase/storage.Dining area.Bright up dated kitchen with NY style white subway tile for backsplash, tons of cabinets and counter space.Double stainless steel sink. Smooth top range. D/w and ref..Family room on first floor.
2 in. white blinds..Basement has a 1/2 bath and laundry area..and additional area that is partially finished.would make a nice play area or work space.1 car detached garage with an additional storage shed. Brick patio. Huge fenced yard. Lots of natural light.
a few blocks from Whole Foods, The Shops on Lane, and close to OSU..etc.
PET friendly
.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96104
Property Id 96104

(RLNE4647034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Westminster Dr have any available units?
1551 Westminster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 1551 Westminster Dr have?
Some of 1551 Westminster Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Westminster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Westminster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Westminster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Westminster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Westminster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Westminster Dr offers parking.
Does 1551 Westminster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Westminster Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Westminster Dr have a pool?
No, 1551 Westminster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Westminster Dr have accessible units?
No, 1551 Westminster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Westminster Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Westminster Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 Westminster Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 Westminster Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
