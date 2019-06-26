1054 Highland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Four Bedroom Upper Arlington Home with a Large Yard - Located in Upper Arlington! This property has a huge rear two story deck in the backyard, a two car garage with remote openers, breezeway, six dark stained wooden interior french doors, two of which open out to the outdoor back yard deck. Throughout the house you'll find refinished hardwood oak floors and modernized lighting fixtures. The living room is spacious, full of natural light with a wood burning fireplace. The first floor full bathroom is decorated in Moroccan tile, and the large kitchen wraps around a middle island allowing plenty of space to put together a feast and host dinner! The second floor has two bedrooms (could be three), one of which is the master suite including a jacuzzi tub and another wood burning fireplace. The second floor has two full bathrooms, and a back balcony that connects to the lower level porch. The basement spans the length and width of the house, lined with knotty pine paneled walls, it could serve as a recreation room or bedroom, and has it's own wood burning stove. The house is also equipped with an in-house washer/dryer, newer HVAC, a front yard for gardening, and a personal driveway for when you have company!



