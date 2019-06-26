All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 1054 Highland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
1054 Highland Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1054 Highland Dr

1054 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1054 Highland Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43220
Kendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedroom Upper Arlington Home with a Large Yard - Located in Upper Arlington! This property has a huge rear two story deck in the backyard, a two car garage with remote openers, breezeway, six dark stained wooden interior french doors, two of which open out to the outdoor back yard deck. Throughout the house you'll find refinished hardwood oak floors and modernized lighting fixtures. The living room is spacious, full of natural light with a wood burning fireplace. The first floor full bathroom is decorated in Moroccan tile, and the large kitchen wraps around a middle island allowing plenty of space to put together a feast and host dinner! The second floor has two bedrooms (could be three), one of which is the master suite including a jacuzzi tub and another wood burning fireplace. The second floor has two full bathrooms, and a back balcony that connects to the lower level porch. The basement spans the length and width of the house, lined with knotty pine paneled walls, it could serve as a recreation room or bedroom, and has it's own wood burning stove. The house is also equipped with an in-house washer/dryer, newer HVAC, a front yard for gardening, and a personal driveway for when you have company!

(RLNE1857317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Highland Dr have any available units?
1054 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 1054 Highland Dr have?
Some of 1054 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1054 Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1054 Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1054 Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 1054 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 1054 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1054 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 Highland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 Highland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1054 Highland Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with BalconiesUpper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Upper Arlington Apartments with ParkingUpper Arlington Apartments with Pools
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OH
New Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus