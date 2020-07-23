/
mercer county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:24 AM
25 Apartments for rent in Mercer County, PA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
99 Fairmont Drive #10
99 Fairmont Dr, Hermitage, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
1 bedroom apartment 1 floor hermitage - This cozy apartment is larger than it appears! Large kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hookups and 1 floor living at its finest! (RLNE5975322)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
158 Waynes Place Upstairs
158 Wayne Place, Sharon, PA
1 Bedroom
$400
2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment - This bright 2nd floor apartment is ready for immediate move in, large kitchen and bathroom, nice size bedroom! (RLNE5916750)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1560 Kimberly B
1560 Kimberly St, Hermitage, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
Efficiency apartment available now! Hermitage Pa! - This rent ready efficiency apartment is ready for immediate move in! Large spaces and bright light is abundant in this apartment.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Quartz Lane
1 Quartz Ln, Mercer County, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$730
3 Bedroom Mobile Home in 55 and Over Community - THIS MOBILE HOME IS LOCATED IN A SENIOR COMMUNITY. YOU MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OLD TO LIVE HERE. Trailer is also available for sale to a owner occupant who signs lease for lot rent with the park.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
534 N Buhl Farm Drive
534 North Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
Recently updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in great location of Hermitage PA. - Many Updates ...
Results within 1 mile of Mercer County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
370 McFarland Lane
370 Mcfarland Lane, Lawrence County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Enjoy a quiet rural setting with sweeping views in this updated brick Cape Cod.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3438 State Route 208
3438 Pennsylvania Highway 208, Lawrence County, PA
Studio
$2,500
Beautiful Building Space for Lease in New Wilmington Township, ready for Professional or Medical use with approximately 3300 sq ft.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
973 West Liberty St
973 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,740
4 office spaces for rent. Space 1 and 2 are 108 Sq Ft. office space 3 is 180 Sq Ft. Office Space 4 is 1500 Sq Ft. All offices are fully furnished including desk, chairs and filing cabinets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
264 West Liberty St
264 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 264 West Liberty St in Hubbard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3538 William Flynn Hwy
3538 William Flinn Highway, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/01/20 Quaint Little Stone House - Property Id: 174887 Located in the Slippery Rock School District. Updated kitchen, engineered maple flooring and updated bathroom. Has a very nice backyard. No utilities included in rent.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
204 S Main
204 South Main Street, Slippery Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Two bedroom apartment located right on Main Street! Available starting mid-July 2020. Walking distance to Slippery Rock University campus, and 2 off-street parking spots included! This ground level unit recently had new flooring installed throughout.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Arlington Dr
123 Arlington Drive, Slippery Rock, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bedroom - One Level floor plan Condo in Slippery Rock Butler County Near Slippery Rock University - - One Level Floor Plan - Two Bedroom - Newer Development - 16' x 14' Large Great room open to kitchen and dinette with cathedral ceiling - Attached
Results within 10 miles of Mercer County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5037 Wilson sharpsville Rd.
5037 State Route 305, Trumbull County, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
Freshly renovated large one bedroom apartment with a large living room. Bathroom has been completely renovated! New ceramic tile and porcelain tile. Comes with fridge and stove. No pets. No section 8.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5037 State Route 305
5037 Wilson Sharpsville Road Sr 305, Trumbull County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! New bathroom, new kitchen. No pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Landsdowne
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$610
3572 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
3043 Green Acres Dr 2
3043 Green Acres Drive, Trumbull County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
3 bedroom apt - Property Id: 253498 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253498 Property Id 253498 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676724)
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Youngstown
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
619 sqft
Fully furnished studio apartment located in downtown Youngstown. Rent includes all utilities, cable, internet and the units come fully furnished. Uncovered parking in our parking deck is also included. Lease term runs 12 month.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1240 E. WASHINGTON STREET
1240 East Washington Street, New Castle, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Great looking 3 bed 2 bath Updated House - Come see this nicely renovated, spacious house in close proximity to various shops and restaurants. Call or text 724-971-1110 to set up appointment to view! (RLNE4651907)
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Wick Park
55 W Woodbine
55 Woodbine Avenue, Youngstown, OH
8 Bedrooms
$395
2800 sqft
This very spacious 8 bedroom house has been completely remodeled inside and out.
