Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4620 Gardendale Avenue

4620 Gardendale Avenue · (513) 970-8562
Location

4620 Gardendale Avenue, Trotwood, OH 45417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4620 Gardendale Avenue · Avail. Jun 22

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4620 Gardendale Avenue Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Car Garage - !!! Please Read!!!
Call Scott (513)970-8562
4620 Gardendale Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417

Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Large living room, and Eat-in kitchen. 2 car garage with remote opener. Washer / Dryer hook-up, Central A/C, and Stove. Tenant pays all utilities and is required you have renters insurance before move move-in.

As required there is a $35 Non refundable application / credit check / background check fee for each adult. The monthly rent is $895 and security deposit is $895. One adult applicant must have a minimum gross monthly income of $2,700 or greater, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTIONS COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years, good employment history, and good credit required.

*(No Section-8 Please.)
*(Renters insurance required and All Utilities in Tenants name before move in.)

For more Information or if you are interested in a showing you can reach Scott Weber directly at (513) 970-8562

www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

(RLNE5834922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

