4620 Gardendale Avenue Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Car Garage - !!! Please Read!!!

Call Scott (513)970-8562

4620 Gardendale Avenue

Dayton, OH 45417



Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Large living room, and Eat-in kitchen. 2 car garage with remote opener. Washer / Dryer hook-up, Central A/C, and Stove. Tenant pays all utilities and is required you have renters insurance before move move-in.



As required there is a $35 Non refundable application / credit check / background check fee for each adult. The monthly rent is $895 and security deposit is $895. One adult applicant must have a minimum gross monthly income of $2,700 or greater, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTIONS COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years, good employment history, and good credit required.



*(No Section-8 Please.)

*(Renters insurance required and All Utilities in Tenants name before move in.)



For more Information or if you are interested in a showing you can reach Scott Weber directly at (513) 970-8562



www.goldcoastrealtyco.com



(RLNE5834922)