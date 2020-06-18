Amenities
4620 Gardendale Avenue Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Car Garage - !!! Please Read!!!
4620 Gardendale Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Large living room, and Eat-in kitchen. 2 car garage with remote opener. Washer / Dryer hook-up, Central A/C, and Stove. Tenant pays all utilities and is required you have renters insurance before move move-in.
As required there is a $35 Non refundable application / credit check / background check fee for each adult. The monthly rent is $895 and security deposit is $895. One adult applicant must have a minimum gross monthly income of $2,700 or greater, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTIONS COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years, good employment history, and good credit required.
*(No Section-8 Please.)
*(Renters insurance required and All Utilities in Tenants name before move in.)
